Samsung brings Smart Air Care and WindFree Cooling to luxury residences in Gurugram

Samsung has announced its next-generation residential climate solutions in India, that combines WindFree cooling, PM1.0 purification, SmartThings connectivity and AI-enabled VRF technology. The company aims at India's urban sector, where rising temperatures and air quality have become everyday concerns.

The solution has been installed in Central Park Flower Valley’s The Orchard in Gurugram. Samsung described it as one of India’s largest premium residential projects using technology at scale. The project covers 284 luxury residences with a total installed capacity of 4,864 HP.

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Samsung said its WindFree technology is designed to reduce discomfort caused by direct cold airflow from conventional ACs by spreading cool air through 10,000 micro air holes, creating what it calls a “Still Air” environment with very low air speed. This technology is said to be suited for prolonged nighttime use and family living spaces.

For indoor air quality, the company said its WindFree 1-Way Cassette ACs can be fitted with an optional PM1.0 purification panel and PM1.0 filter, which can capture ultrafine dust particles as small as 0.3 microns and sterilise up to 99% of bacteria trapped in the filter, based on Intertek verification.

The system also includes Wi-Fi-enabled SmartThings connectivity, allowing smartphone control, voice commands, geo-fencing and energy monitoring.

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Samsung said its DVM S2 VRF outdoor units use AI-enabled technologies to improve cooling and efficiency, with Active AI Pressure Control that can help improve internal pressure by up to 32% and reduce energy consumption by up to 15% under tested conditions.

“Today’s homeowners are looking beyond conventional cooling — they expect healthier air, connected experiences, intelligent energy management and greater comfort,” said Vipin Agrawal, Head of SAC Business, Samsung India.

He said the Gurugram project showed how large residential developments can integrate “intelligent, wellness-focused and energy-efficient climate technologies” into future-ready living environments.