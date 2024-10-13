Airplane-sized interstellar visitor will approach Earth today with two others in tow: Here are the details

According to the latest Nasa alert Earth will be approached by a bus-sized interstellar visitor today (October 13) with two others in tow. The three bodies will make a pass near the plant before resuming their journey into the vastness of space.

The first visitor, an asteroid designated 2024 SM4, is approximately 170 feet wide, which is roughly comparable to the length of an airplane. It will safely pass Earth at a distance of 4,500,000 kilometres.

It will be accompanied with two smaller asteroids.

Asteroid 2024 TX5 measures 58 feet in width and will come closer with its nearest approach at 2,830,000 kilometres from Earth. This will provide researchers with a good opportunity to analyse its data as it passes by.

The third asteroid, 2024 TA7, is around 40 feet wide and will pass at a distance of 328,000 kilometres from Earth.

Although none of these pose any immediate danger to the planet they provide crucial learning opportunities for scientists. Each asteroid will provide scientists with critical data about their structure and behaviour.

NASA’s JPL constantly scans the skies for potentially hazardous asteroids, tracking their paths to ensure Earth's safety. This careful monitoring offers insights into these ancient objects, shedding light on the solar system’s history.