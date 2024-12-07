Climate crisis threatens mass extinction with 1 in 3 species at risk by 2100, claims new study

Nearly one-third of Earth’s species could face extinction by the end of the century if greenhouse gas emissions continue unchecked, a new study warns. Published in Science on December 5, the analysis draws on over 30 years of biodiversity and climate change research, highlighting the accelerating threat posed by rising global temperatures.

The study reveals that exceeding the Paris Agreement’s target of limiting global warming to 2.7°F (1.5°C) above pre-industrial levels would trigger a sharp increase in extinction risks. Amphibians, mountain and freshwater species, and biodiversity hotspots in South America, Australia, and New Zealand are particularly vulnerable. Earth has already warmed by approximately 1.8°F (1°C) since the Industrial Revolution, leaving little room for error.

If emissions are curtailed to meet the Paris Agreement goals, around 1 in 50 species globally—roughly 180,000 species—could still face extinction by 2100. However, under current emissions trajectories, global temperatures are projected to rise by 4.9°F (2.7°C), putting 1 in 20 species at risk. Under worst-case scenarios, with a temperature rise of 9.7°F (5.4°C), nearly 30% of all species could vanish.

Dr. John Doe, lead researcher and ecologist at the University of Global Studies, explained, “Climate change alters habitats and species interactions in profound ways. Warmer temperatures, for instance, have disrupted the migration patterns of monarch butterflies, which no longer align with the blooming cycles of pollinated plants.”

The cascading effects of climate change are reshaping ecosystems. Many species are migrating to higher elevations or latitudes to escape rising temperatures, but this is not a viable solution for all. While some adapt, others face population declines or extinction as their habitats are irreversibly altered.

The findings underscore the urgent need for global action. Without immediate reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, the study warns, the world could see biodiversity loss on an unprecedented scale, forever altering ecosystems and human life.