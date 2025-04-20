Delayed but on track: ISRO locks in June launch for ₹5,800 crore NISAR satellite 

After months of delays and technical hurdles, India has locked in June 2025 for the launch of the high-stakes NISAR satellite, a landmark Earth observation mission co-developed with NASA. In a parallel boost to India’s space ambitions, ISRO also confirmed its upcoming involvement in the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), setting the stage for a pivotal year in India’s cosmic trajectory.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan shared the updates during a meeting with Science Minister Jitendra Singh, outlining key developments in India's upcoming space calendar.

Narayanan confirmed that the NISAR satellite, delayed due to issues during assembly — particularly with its 12-metre radar antenna reflector — will finally lift off aboard a GSLV-F16 rocket from Sriharikota. While the specific date remains unannounced, the June timeline is now official.

Developed over more than a decade, the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission is the first Earth-observing satellite to feature dual-frequency synthetic aperture radar — NASA’s L-band and ISRO’s S-band. This unique tech enables it to track surface changes with centimeter-level precision, even through clouds and dense vegetation.

Weighing 2.8 tonnes and costing upwards of ₹5,800 crore, the satellite will scan nearly the entire globe every 12 days, delivering high-resolution data crucial for monitoring earthquakes, glaciers, land use and climate change. According to NASA, this data will be key in understanding natural disasters, environmental degradation, and infrastructure stress.

Its hardware jointly developed in the US and India includes advanced radar systems, deployable booms, GPS units, and a high-speed data network. With its cloud-based storage and open-access policy, NISAR promises to aid researchers and policymakers worldwide.

The satellite's confirmation adds to a growing list of Indian space ventures, including the Gaganyaan crewed mission and the country’s debut on the International Space Station through the US-led Axiom Mission 4.