SpaDeX Mission: ISRO conducts trial docking, satellites successfully come 3 m to each other ; WATCH

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) conducted a trial docking attempt between two satellite components of its Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission during the early hours of Sunday.

The two satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), successfully maneuvered to a distance of 15 meters and later came within three meters of each other.

Related Articles

SpaDeX Docking Update:



A trial attempt to reach up to 15 m and further to 3 m is done.



Moving back spacecrafts to safe distance



The docking process will be done after analysing data further.



Stay tuned for updates.#SpaDeX #ISRO — ISRO (@isro) January 12, 2025

Providing an update, ISRO stated: “A trial attempt to reach up to 15 m and further to 3 m is done. Moving back spacecraft to a safe distance. The docking process will be done after analysing data further.”

SpaDeX Docking Update:



SpaDeX satellites holding position at 15m, capturing stunning photos and videos of each other! 🛰️🛰️



#SPADEX #ISRO pic.twitter.com/RICiEVP6qB — ISRO (@isro) January 12, 2025

Earlier, ISRO had expressed enthusiasm about the proximity milestone, stating: “At 15 m we see each other clearer and clearer; we are just 50 feet away for an exciting handshake.”

The space agency will now analyse the trial data before proceeding with the next attempt, initially scheduled for January 7 but postponed to January 9 due to technical challenges.

The SpaDeX mission was launched on December 30, 2024, aboard the PSLV C60 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. It comprises two small satellites, each weighing approximately 220 kg. They were deployed into a circular orbit at an altitude of 475 kilometers.

The mission is a cost-effective technology demonstrator for in-space docking, a capability currently possessed by only three countries — the US, Russia, and China.

Successful completion of this mission is crucial for India's broader space exploration objectives, including future lunar missions and the establishment of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS).

The SpaDeX project marks a significant step toward achieving autonomous spacecraft rendezvous and docking capabilities. Such advancements are essential for missions involving multiple launches and coordinated spacecraft operations.

(With inputs from Sibu Tripathi)