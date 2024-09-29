Earth gets a new moon from today: Everything you need to know about 2024 PT5 and how to watch it

Starting today, Earth's orbit will capture an asteroid named 2024 PT5, temporarily turning it into a “mini-moon” for nearly two months till November 29.

The asteroid, measuring about 37 feet in width, will circle our planet before returning to its original path in the Arjuna asteroid belt, a collection of space rocks that shares a similar orbit around the sun as Earth.

Related Articles

A rare visitor

Discovered on August 7 by the Asteroid Terrestrial-Impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) in South Africa, 2024 PT5 follows the path of previous mini-moons that briefly orbited Earth, with events recorded in 1981 and 2022. Interestingly, 2024 PT5 is expected to make another appearance in 2055, hinting at the recurring nature of these temporary companions.

Can you see 2024 PT5?

Despite its close proximity, this mini-moon will not be visible to the naked eye. Astronomers note that due to its small size and dim appearance, it can only be tracked by professional-grade telescopes. As astronomer Jennifer Millard explains, even typical amateur telescopes won’t be enough to observe it. However, the asteroid will be visible through powerful instruments, and images of the asteroid may soon be available online.

A fleeting journey

While 2024 PT5 will briefly be caught in Earth’s gravity, it won’t complete a full revolution around the planet. Jennifer Millard describes it as having its orbit “twisted slightly” by Earth before continuing on its original trajectory. The asteroid is expected to leave Earth’s orbit on November 25 and head back into space.

A reminder of our busy Solar System

This mini-moon event sheds light on the vast number of objects passing near Earth. “There are tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of objects out there that we haven't discovered,” Millard emphasized. The brief appearance of 2024 PT5 underscores the importance of monitoring the night sky for such cosmic visitors, reminding us just how dynamic and active our solar system truly is.