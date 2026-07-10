Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
science news
From lush green to dry sands? These 10 US cities could see major climate impact by 2080

From lush green to dry sands? These 10 US cities could see major climate impact by 2080

While the projections are based on a high-emissions future rather than a guaranteed outcome, the researchers say the findings underscore how profoundly climate change could reshape the United States within the lifetime of today's younger generations.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 10, 2026 3:00 AM IST
From lush green to dry sands? These 10 US cities could see major climate impact by 2080The study projects that as the climate warms, forests and woodlands in parts of the western US could gradually give way to shrublands, grasslands and deserts.
SUMMARY
  • Researchers found that several cities could lose the climatic conditions that currently sustain their vegetation
  • Forests, woodlands in parts of the western US could gradually give way to grasslands and deserts
  • Researchers caution that "becoming a desert" does not mean these cities will be engulfed by sand dunes

What if the city you call home no longer looked anything like it does today? A new climate study suggests that by 2080, parts of the western United States could undergo exactly that kind of transformation, with 10 cities projected to develop desert-like conditions if greenhouse gas emissions continue on their current trajectory.

Advertisement

The findings offer a glimpse into how rising temperatures and dwindling rainfall could redraw America's ecological map over the coming decades. 

Published in a peer-reviewed journal, the study combined satellite observations, machine learning and future climate projections to examine how ecosystems across the contiguous United States are likely to change under a high-emissions scenario.

Researchers found that several cities could lose the climatic conditions that currently sustain their vegetation, giving way to much drier landscapes. 

The cities identified in the study are: 

  • Bakersfield, California 
  • Reno, Nevada 
  • Lancaster, California 
  • Pueblo, Colorado 
  • Kennewick, Washington 
  • Richland, Washington 
  • Pasco, Washington 
  • Yakima, Washington 
  • Grand Junction, Colorado 
  • Bend, Oregon 

Researchers caution that "becoming a desert" does not mean these cities will be engulfed by sand dunes. Instead, their surrounding ecosystems are expected to take on characteristics of modern desert regions, marked by lower rainfall, hotter temperatures and vegetation adapted to increasingly arid conditions. 

Advertisement

The study projects that as the climate warms, forests and woodlands in parts of the western US could gradually give way to shrublands, grasslands and deserts. Ecosystems are expected to shift northward and to higher elevations as temperatures rise and water becomes scarcer. 

Such changes extend beyond the landscape. Desert-like conditions could place greater strain on water resources, increase wildfire risk, reduce agricultural productivity and alter local biodiversity. Cities may also see higher demand for electricity and water as hotter, longer summers become more common. 

While the projections are based on a high-emissions future rather than a guaranteed outcome, the researchers say the findings underscore how profoundly climate change could reshape the United States within the lifetime of today's younger generations. Aggressive efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions, they note, could help limit the extent of these ecological shifts. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 10, 2026 3:00 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today