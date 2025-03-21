Indian-origin stars: How Sunita Williams, Kalpana Chawla, Raja Chari and Sirisha Bandla propelled space missions forward

From small towns in India to the vast expanse of space, a handful of Indian-origin astronauts have carved their names into NASA’s legacy. They’ve orbited the Earth, conducted spacewalks, and returned with stories that continue to inspire generations. Kalpana Chawla’s pioneering flight, Sunita Williams’ spacewalk records, Raja Chari’s role in NASA’s SpaceX missions, and Sirisha Bandla’s commercial spaceflight debut each tell a story of grit, intellect, and ambition. Here's a look at the lives and legacies of these extraordinary individuals.

Top Indian-origin astronauts in NASA

Their careers in space exploration reflect not just technical excellence, but an unrelenting drive to push boundaries. Whether piloting spacecraft, conducting zero-gravity research, or stepping into the realm of space tourism, these astronauts have elevated India’s global presence in space.

Sunita Williams: Family and education

Born in Ohio, US, to a Slovenian mother, Ursuline Bonnie, and a Gujarati father, Deepak Pandya, Sunita Williams carved her path through the US Naval Academy with a degree in engineering. She joined NASA in 1998 and went on to spend over 300 days in space. Known for her record-setting spacewalks, Williams remains a powerful role model for aspiring astronauts.

Kalpana Chawla: First Indian woman in space

Kalpana Chawla, born in Karnal, Haryana, was the first Indian woman in space. With a childhood passion for aviation, she pursued aerospace engineering before moving to the US for advanced studies. She joined NASA after earning her doctorate and flew aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia. Her life was tragically cut short in the 2003 Columbia disaster, but her legacy continues to inspire countless young dreamers.

Sirisha Bandla: Second Indian-origin woman in space

Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Sirisha Bandla moved to the US and pursued aeronautical engineering. Before her flight with Virgin Galactic in 2021, she built a career in the private space sector. As the second Indian-origin woman in space, her journey reflects the rise of commercial spaceflight and the expanding role of private players in space exploration.

Raja Chari: Education and career

Raja Chari, the son of an Indian father from Telangana, grew up in the US and attended the US Air Force Academy before advancing to MIT. After serving as a pilot in the US Air Force, he joined NASA and flew on the SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station in 2021. His technical expertise and leadership in space missions continue to motivate the next generation.