Describing the land purchase process as a complex ordeal, the Roorkee-born cricketer revealed that despite trying for three years, he had been unable to secure a suitable property. The late-night appeal initially led fans on social media to speculate whether the 28-year-old cricketer’s account had been compromised, given that he is currently away in Sri Lanka, though the post proved genuine as the dialogue unfolded.

In his initial post, Pant tagged the Chief Minister and wrote, “@pushkardhami hello sir how's you ??? It's a long time for me especially being local from Uttrakhand . I have been trying to buy land to shift my base from Delhi to Uttrakhand and I couldn't find anything facilitating and big to live here I love my Uttrakhand. My humble request to us is please help me in land acquisition cause nowadays it had become nitemare with clarity and even other land is dew which was I supposedly get when I was promoting the state before keeping everything in side I wanna move back to my native place to help and built around Uttrakhand and I want to shif back to my Pahadi people please look into this matter it's been 3 years didn't get any land awaiting your answer @pushkardhami sir”

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Following up in a second post, Pant clarified that he was not seeking a free handout, expressing his eagerness to pay full government rates to construct his residence.

“A gift would be lovey for representation out states at the highest level internationally stages but if you allow me I wanna buy it from Government and on there rates at least I can have my first house built in my own state and our state please be helpful. Seriously didn't know how to do it,” he added.

Chief Minister Dhami responded commending Pant’s commitment to his native state and promising official intervention.

“Dear Rishabh, you are the pride of Uttarakhand. With your splendid performance and achievements, you have illuminated the name of Devbhoomi in the country and the world. Your love for your motherland and your sentiment of returning here to contribute are highly commendable. Regarding the matter you have raised, instructions are being issued to the concerned officials. They will soon contact you and ensure all possible cooperation in accordance with the rules,” Dhami posted on X.

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Speaking to reporters later in the day via ANI, Dhami reiterated the state's readiness to welcome and assist the star cricketer:

“Anyone who wishes to come here is absolutely welcome. After all, Pant belongs to our state. He has made a big name for himself and for the state. He has also played for the country and brought it glory, so he is welcome. Our officials will discuss everything with him. If he requires anything at all, we will certainly provide it.”

Pant, who recently emerged as Uttarakhand’s highest individual taxpayer for the 2025-26 financial year after paying ₹23.84 crore in taxes, initially moved to Delhi in his youth to pursue professional cricket.

Currently in Sri Lanka with the Indian squad for a three-day warm-up match against SLC XI in Colombo ahead of the two-Test series starting August 15 in Galle, Pant's plea marks his clearest signal yet of a permanent return to his roots.