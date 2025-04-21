ISRO successfully completes SpaDeX docking mission, paving way for Chandrayaan-4, Gaganyaan

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) marked a significant achievement with the successful completion of its Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX). "Glad to inform that the second docking of satellites has been accomplished successfully," confirmed Union Minister Jitendra Singh on X on Monday.

The successful docking and undocking of the SpaDeX satellites were achieved in a 460-km circular orbit with a 45-degree inclination. The entire process was completed in a single attempt, showcasing ISRO's precision and expertise in space technology. This mission sets the foundation for advanced experiments and missions involving orbital docking and spacecraft manoeuvres.

The mission's success is expected to have significant implications for India's future space endeavours. As ISRO Chairman V Narayanan noted, "The results will be useful for multiple purposes, including future missions like Chandrayaan 4, Gaganyaan and India's space station." The SpaDeX mission demonstrates ISRO's growing capabilities in complex space operations and strengthens its position in the global space community.

Launched on December 30, 2024, the mission utilised the PSLV-C60 rocket to deploy two satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), into a 475-kilometre circular orbit. On January 16, at 06:20 am, these satellites achieved the first successful docking, making India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to accomplish this technological feat.

The SpaDeX mission, described by ISRO as a "cost-effective technology demonstrator mission," focused on demonstrating in-space docking using two small spacecraft. The operation involved intricate orbital rendezvous, docking, and proximity manoeuvres. These capabilities were further tested when the satellites were successfully undocked on March 13 at 09:20 am.

Further experiments related to the SpaDeX mission are planned, as confirmed by Union Minister Singh, "As informed earlier, the PSLV-C60 / SPADEX mission was successfully launched on 30 December 2024. Thereafter, the satellites were successfully docked for the first time on 16 January 2025 at 06:20 AM and successfully undocked on 13 March 2025 at 09:20 AM. Further experiments are planned in the next two weeks." These upcoming tests are expected to refine and enhance ISRO's capabilities in this domain.

With the successful completion of the SpaDeX mission, ISRO has demonstrated all the capabilities required for rendezvous, docking, and undocking operations in orbit. As the SpaDeX mission paves the way for future explorations, it sets a precedent for ISRO's ongoing and upcoming projects. With plans for Chandrayaan 4, Gaganyaan, and a potential Indian space station, the insights gained from SpaDeX will be invaluable in ensuring these endeavours' success.