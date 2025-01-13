‘There will be chances when...’: Elon Musk sees possibility of ‘Martians’ coming to rescue Earth

In a conversation with Alice Weidel, co-chairwoman of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, shared his perspective on the future of humanity, the importance of colonising Mars, and the concept of a multi-planetary civilization.

Musk emphasised that Earth is currently the only known place with life, and the only one with intelligent life. He acknowledged the common belief in extraterrestrial life but noted that there is no conclusive evidence for it. He highlighted that Earth, at 4.5 billion years old, has witnessed human civilization only for about 5,000 years — a tiny fraction of the planet's existence.

He explained that life, as we understand it, is a form of consciousness, and that humanity’s survival prospects would be significantly enhanced if we become a multi-planet species. Musk stressed that while he doesn’t believe Earth is in immediate danger, potential risks — such as a global thermonuclear war or a catastrophic natural event like an asteroid impact — could threaten civilization. He pointed to the fossil record, which shows at least five mass extinction events in Earth’s history, any one of which could have wiped out life.

Given that it is now possible to extend consciousness beyond Earth, Musk believes humanity should seize the opportunity to become a multi-planetary species. This, he argued, is crucial for the long-term survival of civilization. He emphasised that the goal is not merely planting flags on Mars but establishing a self-sustaining colony that can thrive independently of Earth. Musk outlined that a key milestone would be ensuring that the colony could survive even if resupply missions from Earth stopped.

Mars-Earth transfer

When asked why we don’t see evidence of intelligent alien life, Musk proposed the theory of “great filters” — challenges that advanced civilizations fail to overcome. One such filter, he suggested, is remaining a single-planet species. He warned that staying on just one planet could eventually lead to humanity's destruction, citing the fossil record and the risk of self-annihilation through means such as thermonuclear war.

Musk also addressed the potential for a Mars-Earth transfer, explaining that every two years, Earth and Mars align in a way that makes interplanetary travel feasible. This alignment allows for a window of several months every 26 months during which a journey to Mars can be attempted. Musk mentioned that uncrewed Starships could be sent to Mars within two years to test the feasibility of such missions.

Looking ahead, Musk estimated that around a million tonnes of cargo would be necessary to make Mars self-sustaining. This would require approximately one million people or more to ensure the colony’s survival.

“So, that's the critical threshold from the standpoint of a fundamental branching of the future of civilization point of reaching on Mars where Mars can grow by itself even if resupply ships from Earth stops,” he said.

Martians rescuing Earthlings

Musk also expressed a vision for the future where humanity, possibly with the aid of Martians (or colonists on Mars), could come together to help Earth in times of crisis, similar to how the United States played a significant role in global conflicts and crises in the past.

“My guess is that that there will be cases where the future Martians actually come and help and rescue Earth when there is an emergency just as America helped to rescue the rest of the world in World War I and II and during the Cold War. So, I think that there’s a good chance that Mars helps save Earth at some point in the future,” Musk added.

Once Mars is self-sustaining, Musk foresees an expanding human presence in the solar system, potentially reaching the moons of Jupiter and Saturn, as well as further out into interstellar space.

He expressed hope that humanity could discover the remnants of long-lost alien civilizations as we explore the stars, and he emphasized that a civilization that respects itself should be multi-planetary. “We should aim for at least two planets,” Musk concluded.