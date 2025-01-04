'Aliens will make fun of us': Elon Musk issues ‘alien warning', highlights urgency of Mars colonisation

Tesla and Starlink CEO Elon Musk has once again emphasised the importance of colonising Mars, issuing a humorous yet thought-provoking “alien warning” about humanity’s self-imposed limitations. Speaking to an audience that erupted in laughter, Musk quipped, “If future aliens see us, they will say; there they had rockets and everything, still they regulated themselves.”

The moment was shared online by Twitter user DogeDesigner, who captioned it, “Future aliens will make fun of us if we are unable to go on Mars because of regulations.” Musk replied with a resounding “Yes.”

Musk’s ambitions for Mars extend far beyond exploration. He envisions it as humanity’s “New World,” akin to the historical discovery and naming of the Americas. Sharing a NASA image of Mars’ Gale Crater on X (formerly Twitter), Musk reinforced his belief in the Red Planet’s potential as a self-sustaining human colony.

“Earth is great, but it’s fragile. We need a backup,” Musk said, reiterating his conviction that colonising Mars is essential for the long-term survival of human consciousness. By establishing a civilisation on Mars, Musk aims to safeguard humanity from existential threats, including natural disasters and extinction events.

Central to Musk’s Mars mission is SpaceX’s Starship, a fully reusable rocket designed to transport 100 passengers and vital cargo. Starship’s affordability and reusability are key to Musk’s goal of making interplanetary travel accessible.

The ambitious plan includes five uncrewed missions to Mars over the next two years. These missions will focus on delivering essential supplies such as water, oxygen, fuel, and construction equipment to prepare for human settlement.

“Starship will make life multi-planetary, preserving life as we know it from extinction events on Earth,” Musk explained. The first crewed mission to Mars could launch in the early 2030s, with subsequent efforts aimed at using Martian resources to build infrastructure, reducing dependence on Earth for resupply.