Melatonin for chronic pain? Researchers find sleep hormone may ease muscle and joint aches

A new review of 23 clinical trials suggests melatonin may reduce chronic musculoskeletal pain and improve sleep quality, though researchers urge caution before considering it a primary treatment.

Melatonin, the hormone best known for regulating sleep, may also help ease chronic muscle and joint pain, according to a new systematic review and meta-analysis published in the journal PAIN. The findings suggest the widely used sleep supplement could offer modest benefits for people living with long-term musculoskeletal pain, particularly those who also struggle with poor sleep.

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The research, conducted by scientists from the University of Sydney, analysed data from 23 randomised controlled trials involving 2,028 participants. The review assessed melatonin's effectiveness in reducing pain and improving sleep among people with chronic and postoperative musculoskeletal pain.

Promising results

According to the study, melatonin showed modest benefits in reducing chronic musculoskeletal pain while also improving sleep quality. Researchers found that its pain-relieving effects were comparable to those of some conventional pain medications in certain trials, although the overall benefits remained moderate.

"Melatonin may provide modest benefits for pain in people with chronic musculoskeletal pain," the study authors concluded, adding that the supplement "may be considered as a potential adjunct rather than a primary treatment."

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Why Melatonin?

Melatonin is commonly used to treat insomnia and jet lag. Researchers believe it may help manage pain not only by improving sleep but also by reducing inflammation, calming overactive nerve activity and influencing pain-processing pathways in the brain and spinal cord.

Since poor sleep and chronic pain often reinforce each other, improving sleep quality could indirectly reduce pain levels, experts say.

Not a replacement

Despite the encouraging findings, researchers emphasised that melatonin should not replace established pain medications.

As senior author Paulo Ferreira explained, "We're not saying that melatonin should replace pain medications. But the initial results are very promising." Lead author Kangchao Wu also advised that melatonin should be used only after consulting a healthcare professional and primarily as an add-on to existing treatment, especially for patients who experience both chronic pain and sleep disturbances.

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More research needed

The researchers noted that most studies included in the review were relatively small and varied in dosage and treatment duration. They called for larger, long-term clinical trials to determine the optimal dose, identify which patients benefit most and better understand the supplement's long-term safety.