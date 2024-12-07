NASA delays Artemis Moon Mission to 2026 over heat shield problems, here’s how SpaceX aced the challenge 

NASA has announced another delay in its plans to send astronauts back to the Moon. Bill Nelson, the agency’s administrator, confirmed that the second mission of the Artemis program is now scheduled for launch in April 2026.

The mission, which was initially planned for September 2025, was meant to send astronauts around the Moon without landing. This date had already been pushed back from November of this year. As a result, a Moon landing will not happen until at least 2027, a full year later than originally intended.

The delay is necessary to address an issue with the capsule’s heat shield, which returned from its previous test flight excessively damaged, with severe charring, erosion and cracks.

During a press conference Nelson emphasised that “the safety of our astronauts is our North Star”, adding, “We do not fly until we are ready. We need to do the next test flight, and we need to do it right. And that’s how the Artemis program proceeds.”

NASA engineers have identified the cause of the problem and believe adjusting the capsule’s re-entry trajectory could solve it. However, a thorough assessment will take time.

NASA’s struggles are in stark contrast to Elon Musk-owned SpaceX, which is using its workhorse Starship for multiple launch and re-entry without undergoing major refits. The harsh environment of atmospheric re-entry presents a significant hurdle for any spacecraft returning from space.

SpaceX’s Starship features an innovative heat shield made of ceramic tiles that can withstand extreme temperatures without significant wear, allowing for multiple re-entries without major repairs or replacements.

Comprised of roughly 18,000 hexagonal ceramic tiles, this shield acts as a protective barrier against the scorching temperatures (exceeding 1,400 degrees Celsius) generated by atmospheric friction during descent. As SpaceX CEO Elon Musk revealed, ensuring the functionality of this heat shield is paramount: “There are many tough issues to solve with this vehicle, but the biggest remaining problem is making a reusable orbital return heat shield, which has never been done before.

NASA is competing with China’s space agency, which also plans to send astronauts to the Moon. Nelson expressed confidence that the Artemis program will land astronauts on the lunar surface first, but urged NASA’s commercial and international partners to "double down to meet and improve this schedule.”

"We plan to launch Artemis 3 in mid-2027, well ahead of China’s publicly announced target of 2030," he said.

The further delay, however, adds pressure on NASA, whose Space Launch System (SLS) has faced criticism for its high cost and slow development. Unlike SpaceX, which is advancing its own Starship rocket system, NASA’s SLS is a traditional, non-reusable rocket that has taken years to become operational.

The ongoing delays have only intensified concerns, especially with the nomination of Jared Isaacman by President-elect Donald Trump to replace Nelson as NASA’s head, raising questions about potential changes to the Moon program.