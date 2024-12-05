Got a plan to save stranded astronauts on the Moon? NASA will pay ₹16.6 lakh for it

NASA is on a mission to ensure the safety of its astronauts on the Moon, offering $20,000 to innovators with the best rescue plan for stranded crew members. This challenge is part of the Artemis program and seeks a groundbreaking Lunar Rescue System to transport fully suited astronauts across the Moon’s unforgiving terrain.

The competition, dubbed the South Pole Safety Challenge: Lunar Rescue System, calls for designs capable of moving an incapacitated astronaut over two kilometers, up steep inclines of 20 degrees, without the use of a rover. The stakes are high, as the rugged lunar environment—marked by sharp rocks, craters, and extreme temperatures—poses severe challenges.

"The Moon’s South Pole is an unyielding landscape that demands innovative solutions," said Sarah Duglas of NASA, as reported by The Sun. The Artemis mission site, chosen for its potential water-ice reserves, highlights the need for reliable rescue systems in case of emergencies such as injuries or medical issues during exploration.

Submissions for the challenge are open until January 23, 2025, via the HeroX portal. With a total prize pool of $45,000, the initiative aims to ensure safe recovery of astronauts while maintaining the operational integrity of their Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Suits. NASA’s engineers will assess designs based on weight, usability, and compatibility with the astronaut's suit and lunar environment.

The rescue system must work in low gravity, where manual carrying remains impractical despite reduced weight. It must also function independently of existing lunar rovers, adding to the complexity of the task.

“This is your chance to shape the future of lunar exploration,” NASA stated. The winning design will not only enhance astronaut safety but could pave the way for future space exploration missions.

Applications are now open, and NASA urges individuals with innovative ideas to participate. More details and submission guidelines are available on the HeroX portal. Could your idea be the one to save lives on the Moon?