Russian spacecraft brings ‘toxic’ odour, droplets to ISS as Sunita Williams remains stranded: NASA’s response

A Russian spacecraft carrying about six months of food and supplies for the International Space Station (ISS) emitted an unusual odour and droplets upon docking, raising concerns among astronauts.

The Progress 90 spacecraft successfully docked with the ISS Poisk module on November 29. However, when Roscosmos cosmonauts opened its hatch, a mysterious smell filled the air, as reported by NASA.

“Upon opening the hatch of the Progress spacecraft, the cosmonauts noticed an unexpected odour and small droplets, prompting them to seal the Poisk hatch to the rest of the Russian segment,” NASA stated in an update.

The crew described the smell as “toxic” and immediately closed the hatch to prevent any potential contamination, as detailed in communications between mission control in Houston and the crew, which were reviewed by Russian Space Web.

To address the situation, air scrubbers on the space station were activated, and sensors monitored the air quality and atmosphere onboard. Russian crews also donned protective equipment while initiating air-scrubbing measures inside the spacecraft.

Sensor readings later confirmed that the air quality was normal, and there was no immediate threat from the gas. With the situation deemed safe, cosmonauts proceeded to open the Progress hatch on Sunday, revealing three tons of food, fuel, and supplies.

The Progress 90 spacecraft will remain docked with the ISS for approximately six months. After that, the crew will load it with waste before it is undocked and burned up upon re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere.

The incident sparked concerns among the astronauts on the space station and especially with two stranded astronauts - Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams – who were initially to stay for an eight-day mission.

What started as an eight-day mission in June has turned into a six-month ordeal, after the Boeing Starliner spacecraft meant to bring them home suffered helium leaks and thruster malfunctions, rendering it too dangerous for a manned return trip.

NASA doctors closely monitor their nutrition, ensuring they meet daily calorie needs, yet both astronauts appear visibly thinner. Addressing her gaunt appearance, Williams dismissed diet concerns, attributing the weight loss to microgravity.

The astronauts’ extended stay has tested the station’s resources, with NASA relying on its 530-gallon water recycling tank and an emergency food stockpile to sustain the crew.

Sunita Williams, who is spending extended time in space, has shared that she is enjoying her time up there and is in good health. Despite some concerns about her weight loss, Williams reassured the public in an exclusive interview that she is eating well and maintaining her fitness routine.