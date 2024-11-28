'We’re coming back on a Dragon...': Sunita Williams pans health worries, says she’s ‘eating right’. Watch video

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams and her crew aboard the International Space Station are celebrating Thanksgiving with a feast of smoked turkey, Brussels sprouts, butternut squash, and spiced apples.

In a NASA-released video, the team shared their plans to uphold this long-standing tradition, offering a message of gratitude to those on Earth.

"Happy Thanksgiving to our friends, family, and everyone down on Earth supporting us," Williams said.

Despite being over 250 miles above Earth, the crew is determined to maintain their holiday spirit. Since June, Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore have been aboard the station, with their mission now extended into early 2024. Williams revealed that their celebration mirrors home traditions, complete with watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade before their meal.

The Thanksgiving custom in space began in 1973 when Skylab 4 astronauts observed the holiday, and it has since been embraced by generations of astronauts. For Williams and her colleagues, this celebration is about bonding and reflecting on what they’re thankful for despite the challenges of being away from family.

Addressing concerns over the troubled Boeing Starliner capsule, Williams reassured that the crew has a plan for every scenario. “We came up here on Starliner, but we’re coming back on a Dragon. There’s always been a plan for how we would get home,” she said, dismissing fears about being stranded after technical malfunctions, including thruster issues and helium leaks.

Amid media scrutiny over their extended mission, Williams also sought to calm worries about their well-being. “We’re feeling good, working out, eating right,” she shared. Her message: "Really, don’t worry about us."

NASA marked the occasion by sharing the crew’s Thanksgiving plans on social media, tying the celebration to their broader mission goals. The astronauts’ work aboard the microgravity lab supports advancements in science and technology as part of NASA’s Moon and Mars exploration efforts, including the Artemis program.