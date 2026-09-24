It will still be below the horizon for much of the UK at that exact time, but will rise shortly afterwards and appear almost completely full through Saturday evening.

The Harvest Moon gets its name from its proximity to the autumn equinox. This year, the equinox took place on Wednesday, making September’s full Moon the one closest to the seasonal marker.

Don't Miss: From meteor showers to a supermoon: 5 spectacular night sky events to watch out for this autumn

Why is it called the Harvest Moon?

The name has its roots in farming traditions. Historically, the extra moonlight after sunset gave farmers more time to gather crops during the harvest season.

The Royal Observatory Greenwich also lists the Corn Moon as another common name, reflecting the crops traditionally harvested around this time of year.

Advertisement

The Harvest Moon does not always appear in September. If October’s full Moon falls closer to the autumn equinox, it takes the title instead.

Why can the Harvest Moon look red?

The Moon can take on a yellow, orange or reddish appearance when it is rising. This effect is not unique to the Harvest Moon.

When the Moon is low on the horizon, its light travels through more of the Earth's atmosphere before reaching our eyes. The atmosphere scatters more of the shorter blue wavelengths, making the yellows, oranges and reds more noticeable.

The effect can make the rising full Moon appear particularly striking against the evening sky.

Must Read: Rainfall update: IMD issues high alert for Odisha, east India. Will Delhi get rain?

Advertisement

Will the weather be clear enough to see it?

The current forecast points to some drier and brighter weather across parts of England on Saturday. However, cloud is expected further west, while parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland could see rain by the evening.

The clearest conditions are currently expected across some southern and eastern parts of the UK, although the weather will be more changeable elsewhere.

Moonrise times will vary across the UK, but the Moon is expected to rise shortly after it reaches its fullest point at 17:49 BST.