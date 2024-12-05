'SpaceX Dragon’s secret cargo': Sunita Williams leads critical ISS prep ahead of return to Earth

Aboard the International Space Station (ISS), Expedition 72 commander Sunita Williams and her crew are meticulously preparing for the return of vital scientific experiments to Earth.



The SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft, loaded with breakthrough research, is set to undock from the ISS on Thursday, December 5, with a splashdown planned near Florida the next day.

Related Articles

The week’s activities have been a flurry of finalizing research samples, including groundbreaking studies on antibiotic-resistant bacteria and space botany. Williams and NASA Flight Engineer Don Pettit transferred critical samples from station freezers into portable Polar freezers for secure transport aboard Dragon.

These studies include research into why certain bacteria become more potent in microgravity, with samples processed within the station’s Kibo and Harmony modules. This work aims to identify antibiotic-resistant pathogens, with results potentially shaping future medical interventions on Earth and in space.

Williams is also advancing experiments in space agriculture, setting up the Advanced Plant Habitat to study how water levels impact plant growth in microgravity. Such research is crucial for long-duration space missions and could revolutionize food cultivation in challenging environments.

As the mission progresses, concerns about Williams’ health have drawn attention. Despite assurances from her and NASA, fans have noted her "different" appearance, a result of the physiological toll of microgravity. These changes include muscle atrophy, bone density loss, and fluid shifts that cause a puffed face and thinner legs.

To counteract these effects, Williams follows a rigorous two-hour daily exercise regimen. However, even with this routine, prolonged exposure to microgravity takes a toll. Astronauts often require rehabilitation upon returning to Earth to rebuild strength and adapt to gravity.

Williams has been on the ISS since June 2024, far longer than planned. Her extended stay underscores the challenges of space missions, both physically and operationally. With her return anticipated in February 2025, the focus remains on her safety and the groundbreaking research she leads.