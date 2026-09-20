Study finds higher rates of chronic disorders among vaccinated children

His claims drew a reaction from Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu, who said the vaccine-versus-unvaccinated cohort study "deserves attention", particularly its findings on autoimmune disorders.

This vaccine vs no vaccine cohort study deserves attention, particularly the prevalence of auto-immune disorders (more on this in my last paragraph).



Relevant to this, I will state these principles:



1. The fundamental principle for any medical intervention is "First of all, do… https://t.co/eb2Nkhwa9D — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) September 20, 2026

Hulscher posted the findings on X on September 18 after presenting them at a Michigan House Oversight hearing. He describes himself as an epidemiologist and administrator at the McCullough Foundation and holds a Master of Public Health in epidemiology from the University of Michigan.

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According to Hulscher, any chronic condition was 250% higher among vaccinated children. He reported autoimmune disease was 1,120% higher, neurodevelopmental disorders 1,254% higher, mental health disorders 696% higher, and asthma 553% higher.

I just dropped EXPLOSIVE vaccine data at the Michigan House Oversight Hearing that Henry Ford REFUSED to show up to…



“ALL 22 of the chronic disease categories were proportionally HIGHER in the vaccinated children in the LARGEST and most COMPREHENSIVE vaccinated vs. unvaccinated… https://t.co/9ojXURt5pS pic.twitter.com/ankj1QNqxF — Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (@NicHulscher) September 17, 2026

He also reported higher rates of autism, cancer, food allergy, developmental delay, speech disorders, motor disabilities, and seizure disorders.

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Some conditions were reported only among vaccinated children in the data analysed by Hulscher. These included brain dysfunction, diabetes, ADHD, behavioural disabilities, learning disabilities, intellectual disabilities, tics, and other psychological disabilities.

Vembu Calls For Scrutiny

Vembu referred to the findings in a post on Sunday and said the vaccine-versus-no-vaccine cohort study deserved attention. "This vaccine vs no vaccine cohort study deserves attention, particularly the prevalence of auto-immune disorders," he wrote.

The tech veteran then laid out what he called principles that should apply to medical interventions. "The fundamental principle for any medical intervention is 'First of all, do no harm'," he said. He argued that the burden was on medical regulators to establish that an intervention causes no harm, or that its benefits substantially outweigh its risks.

He also questioned treating scientific questions as settled. "Science requires keeping an open mind even on seemingly ‘settled questions’," Vembu wrote. "The whole 'Trust the science' is a fundamentally unscientific attitude, especially so when it is used to shut down scrutiny."

Vembu cited OxyContin as an example of a widely prescribed drug that was later found to cause substantial harm.

Vembu also highlighted the work of immunologist Professor Yehuda Shoenfeld in the discussion around vaccines and autoimmune disorders. "On the subject of vaccines and auto-immune disorders, the work of the distinguished immunologist Professor Yehuda Shoenfeld (textbook link in comment) deserves particular mention," he wrote.