Sunita Williams ‘rescue mission’: NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 launch today, how and where to watch live

NASA is preparing for the launch of its SpaceX Crew-9 mission this Saturday, September 28, at 1:17 PM EDT (10:47 PM IST), from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This mission is crucial for bringing astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore safely back to Earth after their extended stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS) since June.

Live coverage begins at 9:00 AM EDT (6:30 PM IST), allowing viewers to witness the first crewed launch from Space Launch Complex-40. The event can be streamed on NASA+, the agency’s official website, or YouTube.

The Crew-9 mission, part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, will carry NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov to the ISS. Initially scheduled for September 26, the launch was delayed due to Hurricane Helene, which disrupted Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The mission’s primary objective is to deliver Hague and Gorbunov to the ISS for a five-month stay, while ensuring the safe return of Williams and Wilmore. Originally, Williams and Wilmore traveled to the ISS in June on Boeing’s Starliner capsule for an eight-day mission, but their stay was extended due to issues with the Starliner’s thrusters.

NASA had to return the Starliner uncrewed on September 7 for further assessment, which led to changes in the Crew-9 lineup. Two astronauts, Zena Cardman and Stephanie Wilson, were removed to make room for Williams and Wilmore’s return. Hague and Gorbunov will remain aboard the ISS until February, aligning with the next crew rotation.

Crew-9 is expected to dock at the ISS around 5:30 PM EDT (3:00 AM IST, Monday), concluding a vital mission aimed at ensuring the safe return of the two astronauts after their extended mission aboard the ISS.