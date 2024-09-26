Strawberry cake and pirate eye patch: Rare picture shows how Sunita Williams celebrated her birthday in space

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams celebrated her 59th birthday, second in space, recently at the International Space Station. Stranded in space since June, Williams celebrated her birthday during “International Talk Like a Pirate Day” where people dress up and talk like a pirate. Williams wore a pirate-like eye patch paired with her blue colour Navy shirt and a blue hairband at her birthday.

Related Articles

As per the image shared by NASA, she also made a strawberry cake that is kept on a plate with “Happy Birthday” note. The caption of this picture read, “NASA astronaut and Expedition 71 Flight Engineer Suni Williams celebrates her birthday during International Talk Like a Pirate Day aboard the International Space Station. Sitting on the Unity module's gallery is a pair of strawberry cakes for her and crewmates to enjoy. Items are attached to the galley using tape and velcro to keep them from flying away in the microgravity environment.”

Williams along with Butch Wilmore flew to the International Space Station in Boeing Starliner space capsule that was scheduled to bring them back in just 8 days. However, due to faulty propulsion system, the spacecraft was declared unfit for the two astronauts. Hence, Starliner returned to Earth uncrewed leaving the two astronauts stranded till February 2025. NASA has announced that two astronauts will fly to space in SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft on September 28 and will bring the stranded astronauts home next year in February.

NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore make pizza aboard the International Space Station. Image: NASA

Although the food choices for the astronauts are limited but Williams and Wilmore along with other crew members have also tried to make their own pizza, ice-cream dessert and more in space. All these activities take place in the International Space Station's Unity module where the crew shares meals.

NASA astronauts Tracy C. Dyson and Sunita Williams enjoy an ice cream dessert. Image: NASA

Sunita Williams has taken on additional responsibilities as the new commander of the International Space Station (ISS). During a change of command ceremony, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko officially passed leadership of ISS Expedition 71 to Williams