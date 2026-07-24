Vikram-1 success opens orbit for startups, delivering raw space data and key lessons

Skyroot Aerospace’s Vikram-1 soared into the upper atmosphere and successfully reached orbit, marking a historic leap forward for India’s private space sector. While the rocket’s flawless ascent proved that a privately developed Indian launcher can handle a highly complex mission, the payload experiments onboard faced a mixed bag of results — from total success to partial mechanical failure.

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It served as a stark reminder of both the immense promise and the unforgiving challenges of early-stage spaceflight. The maiden flight served as a crucial testbed, carrying a diverse mix of technology demonstrations, nanosatellites, and experimental space debris removal tech.

For India's booming private space ecosystem, Vikram-1 offered a rare, golden opportunity to test high-stakes hardware directly in orbit. Mission engineers confirmed that the flight yielded "invaluable real-world space data" that no ground simulation could ever replicate, proving that affordable access to orbit is finally a reality for local startups.

Robotic debris capture tested in orbit

One of the mission's most anticipated payloads was Cosmoserve’s Embrace — an Active Debris Removal (ADR) system built to test a soft-robotic capture mechanism. Founder Chiranjeevi Phanindra confirmed the hardware survived the violent launch sequence, with several critical subsystems functioning perfectly once deployed.

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“Cosmoserve's maiden mission, Embrace, was successfully launched on board Skyroot's Vikram-1. The soft robotic capture system withstood all launch conditions, and major systems like the actuation system, along with our software, functioned as expected,” he said.

Navigating glitches & harsh conditions

The victory was tempered by an orbital glitch, however. "The robotic petals, which were supposed to open, could not do so due to an unusual settling of the petals, which might have been caused by a combination of extreme space conditions," Chiranjeevi explained.

Despite the deployment issue, Chiranjeevi emphasized the immense value of the flight, noting that “this test flight provided significant data to validate the system, which otherwise wouldn’t have been obtained through ground tests.” He revealed that the team was racing against time, with a window of barely 100 seconds following orbital insertion to execute their test before losing control of the hosted payload.

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The financial upside of piggybacking on Vikram-1 was undeniable for the startup. "If we were to build an entire satellite to test the system, it would cost $3 to 5 million. But through this mission, the test data was obtained at less than $100,000, a 50 times lower cost. That is the beauty of this mission," Chiranjeevi noted.

Perfect execution for nanosatellite mission

In contrast, other payloads achieved absolute victory. Bengaluru-based Grahaa Space reported that its SOLARAS nanosatellite — deployed under ‘Mission SIDDHI’ — executed all its orbital objectives flawlessly.

Ground controllers confirmed SOLARAS broadcasted healthy telemetry, which was tracked by the SSPACE Tarang ground station at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram, as well as ham radio operators globally.

“Mission SIDDHI is a proud milestone for our team,” said Grahaa Space co-founder and CEO Ramesh Kumar V. “We set out to prove that an indigenously designed nanosatellite platform could perform successfully in orbit, and SOLARAS has done exactly that.”

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This flawless execution paves the way for Grahaa Space’s broader vision of launching Earth observation constellations capable of streaming near-real-time geospatial video and analytical services.

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Ultimately, the mixed results reflect the unforgiving realities of first-generation space systems and the steep learning curve required for new players. Spaceflight offers no guarantees; often, a partial failure in space yields far more critical engineering data than months of laboratory testing.

For Skyroot Aerospace, the core mission was an indisputable success: Vikram-1 demonstrated a reliable, affordable path to space for commercial clients.