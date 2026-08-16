1857 wasn’t India’s first revolt: This little known queen humbled the British 33 years earlier

Succession dispute that triggered the battle

Kittur was a small but strategically important principality in what is now Karnataka's Belagavi region. Rani Chennamma became its ruler after the death of her husband, Raja Mallasarja, in 1816. When her son died in 1824, she adopted Shivalingappa and declared him the heir.

The British East India Company refused to recognise the adoption and sought greater control over Kittur. Although the formal Doctrine of Lapse is associated with Governor-General Lord Dalhousie and was used aggressively only from the 1840s, the Kittur episode is often regarded as an important precursor to that later policy.

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Chennamma appealed to Mountstuart Elphinstone, the Lieutenant-Governor of the Bombay Presidency, but her plea failed. With diplomacy exhausted, the dispute moved towards confrontation.

October 1824: Kittur fights back

On October 23, 1824, British forces moved against Kittur Fort. The Company expected its superior military strength to force the kingdom into submission. Instead, it encountered fierce resistance.

Chennamma's forces emerged from the fort and engaged the British. The attack ended disastrously for the Company. St John Thackeray, the British collector and political agent, was killed, while two British officers were captured.

The victory was significant not simply because Kittur had survived an attack. It demonstrated that a relatively small Indian kingdom could inflict a serious defeat on the East India Company's forces when its population and soldiers rallied around a determined leader.

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The British came back

Kittur's victory, however, was temporary. The British regrouped and returned with a substantially larger force. Chennamma initially released the captured British officers after negotiations, but the conflict resumed. By December 1824, the Company had overwhelmed Kittur's defences.

Chennamma was captured and imprisoned at Bailhongal Fort, where she died in 1829. Her resistance, however, did not end with her capture. Her commander Sangolli Rayanna continued guerrilla-style resistance against the British before he was captured and executed in 1831.

Why Kittur matters

The importance of Kittur lies in what it reveals about India's freedom struggle before 1857.

Resistance to the East India Company did not suddenly appear in Meerut in 1857. Across different parts of the subcontinent, rulers, soldiers and communities had already challenged the Company's attempts to expand its authority.

Kittur was one of those early flashpoints — and Chennamma's revolt came at a time when British territorial expansion was steadily eroding the autonomy of Indian kingdoms.

Her story also complicates the popular image of India's pre-1857 resistance as a predominantly male military struggle. Chennamma personally became the symbol around which Kittur's resistance was organised, making the 1824 revolt one of the earliest prominent woman-led armed rebellions against British power.

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The British eventually captured Kittur, but victory on the battlefield did not erase the rebellion's legacy. Rani Chennamma's name survived as a symbol of defiance in Karnataka — a reminder that India's resistance to colonial rule had begun taking shape decades before 1857.