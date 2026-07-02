Life begins with a single cell. It grows, copies its DNA, divides and repeats the cycle billions of times — a process that has powered every living organism on Earth for billions of years. Scientists have now recreated that fundamental process using cells controlled entirely by a laboratory-built genome, marking what many see as one of synthetic biology's biggest milestones yet.

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Researchers at the University of Minnesota have developed the world's first fully synthetic cells capable of completing an entire cellular life cycle, allowing them to grow, replicate and divide across generations. The achievement moves synthetic biology beyond simply creating artificial genomes and closer to building living systems that function reliably under human-designed genetic instructions.

While these are not artificial life forms created entirely from scratch, the work demonstrates an unprecedented level of control over the genetic software that powers living cells — and could reshape everything from medicine to sustainable manufacturing.

What exactly have scientists achieved?

Every living cell runs on DNA, the genetic instruction manual that tells it how to grow, divide and perform countless biological functions.

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In the latest breakthrough, scientists chemically synthesized an organism's entire genome in the laboratory before transplanting it into a recipient cell whose original DNA had been removed. Once inside, the synthetic genome successfully took control, directing all of the cell's biological processes.

More importantly, the cells didn't merely survive.

They were able to:

Grow normally

Replicate their DNA accurately

Divide into healthy daughter cells

Repeat this cycle over multiple generations

This marks the first time a fully synthetic genome has consistently supported an entire cellular life cycle without the abnormalities seen in earlier generations of synthetic cells.

Why is this different from earlier synthetic cells?

Synthetic biology reached a landmark moment in 2010 when scientists unveiled the first bacterial cell controlled by a chemically synthesized genome. That achievement proved that a synthetic genome could "boot up" a living cell. But there was a catch.

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Many of those early synthetic cells divided irregularly, producing cells with abnormal shapes or inconsistent growth. While the cells remained alive, researchers had not yet mastered the intricate biological processes needed for stable reproduction.

The new work addresses many of those shortcomings by demonstrating that synthetic cells can repeatedly complete the entire cycle of growth and division in a predictable manner.

Researchers at the University of Minnesota have helped create the world's first synthetic cell that can feed, grow and reproduce. Built entirely from non-living chemical components, SpudCell marks a major breakthrough in biological engineering with the potential to transform… — University of Minnesota (@UMNews) July 1, 2026

It represents an important shift — from proving a synthetic genome works to showing it can sustain life-like cellular behaviour over successive generations.

Why is this significant?

It helps answer one of biology's biggest questions. Scientists still don't know exactly which genes are absolutely essential for life.

By designing genomes from scratch, researchers can remove, modify or rearrange genes one at a time to understand what each one does and how cells function as integrated systems.

Instead of simply studying life, scientists can now experimentally redesign it. It could enable programmable living cells. Synthetic genomes may eventually allow researchers to engineer cells with highly specific functions.

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Future designer microbes could be programmed to:

Manufacture medicines

Produce vaccines

Capture carbon dioxide

Clean up environmental pollutants

Generate sustainable fuels

Produce industrial chemicals more efficiently

Rather than adapting naturally occurring organisms, scientists could build microbes specifically tailored for each task.

It could transform drug manufacturing

Many modern medicines — including insulin and several vaccines — are already produced using genetically engineered microbes.

Synthetic genomes could make those biological production systems more stable, predictable and easier to redesign, potentially accelerating the development of new therapeutics.

One of synthetic biology's long-term ambitions is creating a minimal cell — a living organism containing only the genes required to survive. Such stripped-down cells would serve as simplified biological platforms that researchers could customize for medical, industrial or research applications.

Does this mean scientists have created artificial life?

No. Despite dramatic headlines, researchers have not created life from non-living matter. The synthetic genome still relies on an existing biological cell. Although the DNA is chemically synthesized, it must be inserted into a living cell that already contains membranes, ribosomes, proteins and the molecular machinery needed to read the genetic instructions.

The breakthrough is remarkable, but it is far from the final destination. The cells are still relatively simple. Current synthetic cells are bacterial cells, among the simplest forms of life.

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Human, animal and plant cells are vastly more complex, containing thousands more genes and intricate internal structures that scientists are still working to understand.

Building entire genomes requires sophisticated laboratories, advanced DNA synthesis technologies and extensive computational design. The process remains expensive and technically demanding. Even when scientists know the DNA sequence, biology does not always behave as expected.

Biosafety and ethics remain critical

As synthetic biology advances, researchers and policymakers face important questions about oversight.

These include:

Preventing accidental environmental release

Ensuring engineered organisms remain biologically contained

Guarding against misuse

Developing international regulations that keep pace with rapidly evolving technology

Most synthetic biology research today is conducted under strict biosafety guidelines.

What comes next?

Researchers believe this milestone lays the groundwork for increasingly sophisticated synthetic organisms over the coming decade.

Potential future applications include:

Living factories for manufacturing pharmaceuticals

Engineered microbes that remove pollutants from air and water

Custom-designed agricultural microbes that improve crop productivity

Sustainable production of chemicals and biofuels

Biological systems that support long-duration space exploration

Perhaps most importantly, synthetic genomes offer scientists an entirely new way to investigate one of biology's oldest mysteries: what is the minimum genetic blueprint required to sustain life?