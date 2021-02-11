2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan launched in India; Check out price, specifications

Automaker Royal Enfield on Thursday launched the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan in India. The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan will be available at a starting price of Rs 2.01 lakh (Ex-showroom, Chennai). The motorcycle has also been introduced in the UK among other European countries. Royal Enfield has started accepting booking orders for 2021 Himalayan. Customers can also opt for a test-ride of the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan.

The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan carries with it a host of upgrades and three new colour options. These are - Pine Green, Mirage Silver and Granite Black.

New Features on the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan

The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan comes equipped with the Royal Enfield Tripper which is a turn-by-turn navigation pod that can be connected to the rider's smartphone using the Royal Enfield App. Once connected the pod will display directions using Google maps. The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan has a plethora of new features which include - a new windscreen, a new front rack and a supplementary plate on the rear carrier. The automaker claims that it has improved the motorcycle's seat cushion. The height of the rear carrier has been also been lowered making it easier for riders to mount luggage on it.

Another major new feature of the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan is the introduction of the MiY (Make it Yours) tool. Using this tool customers can personalise 2021 Himalayan through the Royal Enfield app. This can also be done via the company's official website or at Royal Enfield's authorised dealerships. Customer can select from a range of accessories which include- touring mirror kit, comfort seats, handlebar brace and pad, aluminum panniers, and mounting kits.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Specifications

The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan uses the same engine as the outgoing model of the motorcycle. The motorcycle boasts of a 411cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled, electronic fuel-injected engine which is capable of producing 24.3bhp of maximum power and 32Nm of peak torque. The engine is connected to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox.

The design of the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan is based on a half-duplex split cradle frame. 41mm telescopic front forks and a mono-shock at the rear provide suspension support to the motorcycle. The front portion has a 21-inch wheel with a 300mm disc, while the rear portion has a 17-inch wheel with a 240mm disc. The 2021 Himalayan is equipped with a switchable dual-channel ABS. This provides the rider with the option of deactivating the real-wheel ABS. A hazard switch is also available on the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan.

