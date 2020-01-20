Battre LoEV launched at Rs 59,900; check out specifications, battery, other details

Battre Electric Mobility Private Limited has launched an electric scooter Battre LoEV. The scooter is launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 59,900. The scooter is available in six colour variants. The company has provided the customers a three-year warranty on the Lithium Ferro Phosphate battery. The Lithium Ferro phosphate battery in the scooter is a detachable one.

The scooter has a driving range of 90 km on full charge. Apart from this, the scooter also has features such as dual disc brakes, remote key, anti theft alarm, wheel immobilizer. The scooter is equipped with LED display and has LED daytime running lights (DRLs).

The scooter comes with tubeless tyres and has alloy wheels on both sides. This electric scooter also has a USB charging port. The scooter is available for purchase on Amazon and the company's website.

The scooter is currently sold in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat. The company is however planning to make the e-scooter available in other states such as UP, Bihar, MP and Rajasthan in the next two quarters.

