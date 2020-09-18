Kia Sonet launched at Rs 6.71 lakh in India; check out key features

Kia Motors India's new offering Kia Sonet has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 6.71 lakh for the base HTE variant, extending up to Rs 11.99 lakh for top variants. The Sonet will come in both GT Line and Tech Line versions.

The subcompact SUV will also have many engine options with each different versions. The buzz around the Sonet has already put it in direct competition with Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, and Tata Nexon.

Kia Motors plans to export Kia Sonet to over 70 countries across the globe. Kia Sonet is Kia Motors' third offering in India after mid-size SUV Kia Seltos and multi utility vehicle Kia Carnival.

Some key features of the Kia Sonet are:

Kia Sonet is available in 6 Speed MT (100 PS Power) and first-in segment (115 PS Power) 6 speed advance AT.

The Sonet comes with powerful G1.0 T-GDi petrol and advanced smartstream G1.2 petrol engine options.

The Kia Sonet is powered by the latest evolution of UVO, which includes AI voice command and OTA map updates.

Some unique tech offerings that comes with the Sonet are 26.03cm touchscreen and 10.67cm colour cluster, front ventilated seats, Smart Pure Air Purifier With Virus Protection, Multi Drive Modes And Traction Modes MT Remote Engine Start.

Kia is offering BOSE Premium 7-speaker system with LED Sound Mood Lights with the Sonet.

Kia Sonet's structure uses high-strength steel and adhesives; comes with six airbags to provide added safety; possess enhanced braking facility; front parking sensors; and has tire pressure monitor.

Sonet is the first SUV in the segment to be offered in the sporty GT Line trim, which comes with red stitching on the steering wheel, seats and door armrest.

