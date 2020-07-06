Renault India launches new RXL variant of Kwid at Rs 4.16 lakh

French automaker Renault unveiled a new RXL variant of Kwid, the popular entry-level car from the manufacturer. The car comes equipped with a 1.0-litre engine unlike the 0.8-litre RL Kwid version whose sales have already crossed 3.5 lakh units in India. The car is now available in 10 trim options, including Kwid Climber.



The new RXL will be available with both manual(MT) and automatic(AMT) gearbox options. The prices of the RXL manual variants start at Rs 4.16 lakh, while the AMT variants start at Rs 4.48 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new 1.0-litre petrol engine churns out 68PS of power and 91Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed MT or AMT option.



The new Kwid offers a host of equipment and features such as the 20.32 cm touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution, first-in-class LED digital instrument cluster, a floor console mounted AMT dial, one-touch lane change indicator with top variants having an additional rear-view camera assist through sound warning and colour guidelines.



The 10 variants of Renault Kwid:



Kwid STD 0.8L MT - Rs 2.94 lakh

Kwid RXE 0.8L MT - Rs 3.64 lakh

Kwid RXL 0.8L MT - Rs 3.94 lakh

Kwid RXT 0.8L MT - Rs 4.24 lakh

Kwid RXL 1.0L MT - Rs 4.16 lakh

Kwid RXL 1.0L AMT - Rs 4.48 lakh

Kwid RXT(O) 1.0L MT - Rs 4.54 lakh

Kwid RXT(O) 1.0L AMT - Rs 4.86 lakh

Kwid Climber(O) 1.0L MT - Rs 4.75 lakh

Kwid Climber(O) 1.0 L AMT - Rs 5.07 lakh



Renault said it has crossed 3.5 lakh units sales mark in India for the Kwid hatchback. Meanwhile, Renault has announced the 'Buy Now Pay Later' scheme for its customers. Customers can now start paying EMIs after three months of purchase. Customers can avail the offer either at the dealerships, on the Renault India website or the My Renault App. Renault India has also rolled out additional benefits for doctors and police personnel, under its 'Care for Caregivers' programme, as a gesture to acknowledge the efforts of the professionals engaged in the battle against coronavirus.

