Air India compensates passengers for 49-hour delay in London to Mumbai flight

Air India has started compensating passengers onboard a flight that underwent a 49-hour delay on May 28. The airline had earlier expressed regret but finally shelled out compensation of Rs 47,700 each to several passengers. Air India blamed engineering issues in the over two days delay of the London to Mumbai flight AI 130.

Air India had initially responded to passengers' mails demanding compensation under the European Union regulations by expressing regret and stating that they would not be able to accept liability.

According to a report in Times of India, initially Air India gave each passenger a letter stating that the flight was delayed due to technical reasons. It also acknowledged that it owed compensation under the EU regulations. However, in the final reply to some passengers, Air India only offered apologies and blamed the delay on "extraordinary circumstances", as mentioned in the daily.

Instalocate, an artificial intelligence-powered personal travel assistance company helped a lot of Air India passengers receive their compensations. Ankur Jain, co-founder of the company said that 55 passengers have received compensation, while 30 are still in process. They are also working on 45 cases where the airline has denied liability, Jain told the daily. Many passengers approached the airline themselves as well, without the help of a third party.

The airline eventually started compensating passengers under the European Union regulations. Under EU regulations if any flight originating in Europe reaches its destination more than three hours late then the passengers are entitled to compensations of up to 600 euros or around Rs 47,500.

