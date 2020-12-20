Asymptomatic air crew to be declared fit to fly after 10-day home isolation: DGCA

Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said asymptomatic Covid-19 flight crew members will need to undergo home isolation for 10 days and once it is over, they'll be declared fit to fly again.

The DGCA circular read: "Asymptomatic COVID-19 RT-PCR positive aircrew will undergo home isolation of 10 days. On completion of these 10 days, the aircrew can be declared 'fit for unrestricted flying' by his/her AMA, provided their clinical parameters are normal."

Air crew with mild symptoms will stand discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and no fever for three days. The circular added there is no need for testing after the isolation period is over.

"The aero-medical disposition of aircrew whose isolation period was less than or equal to 14 days, will be the same as for an asymptomatic aircrew," the circular added.It added that if the isolation period of the aircrew is more than 14 days, after the isolation period ends, such aircrew will be examined by DGCA empanelled Class 1 Examiner and they can commence flying only after DGCA Medical Assessment is issued.

Severely symptomatic crew will need to undergo 'Special Medical Examination' at one of the IAF Boarding Centres only, with a 'cure certificate'.

"Such pilots can be considered for unrestricted flying provided their clinical examination and laboratory investigations reveal no finding that can cause a functional deficit. Once declared 'fit for flying' at the IAF Boarding Centre, the aircrew can commence flying only after DGCA Medical Assessment is issued", said the circular.

