Aviation Turbine Fuel price hiked by 2.6% on New Year; check out revised rates

Jet fuel prices have been hiked by 2.65 per cent to Rs 66,266 per kilolitre across the country after a hike in global oil prices, thereby recording an average of 11 per cent year-on-year hike.

As per the notification from state-owned oil companies, the revised Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices in Delhi stands at Rs 64,324 per kl, up 2.6 per cent (Rs 1,637) while the revised price in Mumbai is Rs 64,530.

In Chennai and Kolkata, the price has been hiked to Rs 65,620 per kl and Rs 70,589, respectively. Prices of ATF are revised every month, depending upon international oil prices.

Meanwhile, non-subsidised (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) LPG or cooking gas prices have also been increased by Rs 19 and Rs 19.5 paise in Delhi and Mumbai respectively, marking fifth straight monthly hike in the LPG prices. Since August, LPG prices have been increased by Rs 140 per cylinder, thereby burning a hole in common man's pocket.

As per the Indian Oil Corporation, which supplies Indane brand, a non-subsidised LPG cylinder will be available for Rs 714 in Delhi and Rs 684.5 in Mumbai from today onwards. The prices have been hiked by Rs 21.5 and Rs 20 per cylinder in Kolkata and Chennai, respectively.

