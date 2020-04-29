Coronavirus fallout: Airbus Q1 operating profit plunges 49%

Business Today
Europe's largest aerospace group also reported a negative cashflow of 8.03 billion euros

April 29, 2020  | 12:16 IST
Planemaker Airbus posted on Wednesday a 49% slump in first-quarter adjusted operating profit to 281 million euros ($304.7 million) as revenues fell 15% to 10.631 billion amid the "gravest crisis the aerospace industry has ever known".

Europe's largest aerospace group also reported a negative cashflow of 8.03 billion euros including a previously published record 3.6 billion euro fine to settle bribery and corruption investigations in Britain, France and the United States.

