United Airlines resumes flights from Delhi to US

US-based United Airlines resumed flights from New Delhi to America from Sunday, April 25.

"United Airlines is scheduled to resume flights from Delhi to the United States from Sunday 25 April," United Airlines spokesperson said in a statement.

The announcement came after the airline suspended services to Delhi on April 23. United Airlines' spokesperson stated that the reason for the suspension of flights was because it was seeking clarity over COVID related travel requirements to India.

Also Read: Second COVID-19 wave: List of countries that have banned flights from India

"As we seek clarity regarding COVID-19 travel requirements to India, we have temporarily suspended service to DEL for April 22 and cancelled the corresponding return flights. We are working to provide alternate options to our customers and plan to resume our scheduled service as soon as possible," the spokesperson had stated.

Meanwhile, the US government has advised an advisory to American citizens to avoid all travel to India, citing an unprecedented surge in the COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the top medical body of the US, issued the advisory earlier this week stating that even fully inoculated travellers may also be at risk of contracting and spreading variants.

Also Read: United Airlines introduces Delhi-Chicago daily non-stop flights

"Because of the current situation in India, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to India. If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel. All travelers should wear a mask, stay 6 feet from others, avoid crowds, and wash their hands," the CDC said in a statement.

The US medical body also issued travel recommendations for travellers who are fully vaccinated. "If you are fully vaccinated, then do not have to get tested before leaving the United States, unless your destination requires it and you do not have to self-quarantine after you arrive in the United States," it added.