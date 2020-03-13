After SBI, ICICI Bank to pump in Rs 1,000 crore in YES Bank

ICICI Bank will invest Rs 1,000 crore in cash-strapped YES Bank, the bank told the stock exchanges. The ICICI Bank board on Friday approved to acquire 100 crore equity shares in YES Bank at Rs 10 apiece. This is another big investment in the troubled lender after SBI announced to pump in Rs 7,250 crore in the bank.

ICICI Bank Limited, in a statement, said this investment is likely to result in ICICI Bank holding over 5 per cent shareholding in Yes Bank, with the final shareholding to be determined based on the final scheme of reconstruction and share issuance thereunder.

The Union Cabinet today approved the Reserve Bank of India's draft reconstruction scheme for the troubled YES Bank. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the moratorium placed on the bank would be lifted in three days of the notification of the reconstruction scheme, and a new board will be constituted in seven days, with two of its directors from SBI.

"SBI will have a lock-in period of three years for 26 per cent for shares. Private investors are also being brought in. They will also have a lock-in period of three years, but it will be for 75 per cent of investment they bring," said the Finance Minister.

SBI on Thursday promised to infused Rs 7,250 crore in YES Bank. As part of the RBI's revival plan, SBI will hold 49 per cent stake in YES Bank.

Key features of the YES Bank revival plan would be revealed once the official notification comes, the FM said, adding that authorised capital had been raised from Rs 1,100 crore to Rs 6,200 crore to accommodate immediate and subsequent raising of capital requirements.

