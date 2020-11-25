Bank employees to join trade unions' all-India strike on November 26

All India Banks Employees' Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) will join the one-day all-India strike announced by central trade unions to protest against government's 'anti-labour' policies and privatisation bids.

Ten central trade unions, barring Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) will go on a one-day long nationwide general strike on November 26.

The AIBEA stated in its official release that the labour laws, which have been passed by the Parliament in the name of 'Ease of Business' are purely in interest of corporates. The employees' association also alleged that 75 per cent workers have been kept out of the ambit of new labour laws and they will be guaranteed 'no legal protection under the new enactment'.

The AIBEA, which has four lakh bank employees from several public and old private sector banks and few foreign banks as its members, represents majority of the banks except State Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank. In Maharashtra, around 30,000 bank employees across 10,000 branches of public sector banks, old generation private sector banks, regional rural banks and foreign banks are observing the strike.

Banks like the Punjab and Sindh Bank have taken necessary steps to ensure that essential banking services are not hit due to the strike, the public sector bank said in a regulatory filing. Bank unions will place demands like opposition to privatisation of banks, opposition against outsourcing and contract system, adequate recruitment, stern action on big corporate defaulters, increase in rate of interest on bank deposits, and reduction in service charges.

"The present government is pushing its agenda of privatisation in the name of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and resorting to large scale privatisation in core sectors of the economy which includes banking," an official release as accessed by PTI read.

Also read: Two friends' one-stop plasma therapy portal for COVID-19 patients

Also read: India using 'national security' as excuse to ban apps, says China