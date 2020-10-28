Banks to remain closed on 8 days in November 2020; check complete details

In the festive month of November, the public and private banks will remain closed for 8 days on account of various bank holidays. The list of holidays includes five Sundays and two Saturdays apart from holidays on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

All the banks across the countries will not be operational on these eight days - November 1, 8, 14 (second Saturday and Diwali), 15, 22, 28, 29 and 30 (Guru Nanak Jayanti). All banks remain closed on public holidays like Diwali, Guru Nanak Jayanti as well as second and fourth Saturday and Sundays.

The holiday list, however, is subject to change as bank holidays vary from states to states and are not observed by all banks.

Customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches to know about working days of banks in their region.

Also Read: COVID-19 impact on India's states is scary! RBI's new report shows how bad it is

Also Read: Compound interest waiver: Banks to issue cashback by November 5 for 'loyal' borrowers