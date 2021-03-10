ICICI Bank to provide COVID-19 vaccine to employees, families free of cost

ICICI Bank on Wednesday announced that it will provide COVID-19 vaccination for all its employees including their immediate family members free of cost. ICICI Bank, which is one of the leading private lenders of the country, said the initiative is aimed at safeguarding the lives of its employees and their dependent family members from the coronavirus pandemic.

ICICI Bank will reimburse the cost of the two mandated vaccine shots for its employees and their dependent family members.

Speaking on the initiative, TK Srirang, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, ICICI Bank said, "ICICI Bank truly appreciates and recognises the efforts showcased by all its employees during the ongoing pandemic. Team ICICI has time and again emerged with renewed strength and responded to their call of duty to serve the nation as an essential service. They have been inspiring throughout the tough times of the recent pandemic with their unbreakable spirit and passion towards service".

Apart from ICICI Bank, several private companies have also committed to covering vaccine costs for their employees and their family member. These include Flipkart, Infosys, Accenture, Capgemini, Reliance Industries, TVS Motor Company, Mindtree, Sify Technologies and ReNew Power.

At present, the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive is underway in which people above 60 years of age and those above 45 with comorbidities are being immunised. The Phase 2 inoculation drive began on March 1.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and the vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2. Until now, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 2.40 crore.

