Coronavirus in India: Cap on petrol, diesel excise duty raised

Government has reportedly increased the cap on special additional excise duty on petrol and diesel. With this, the limit on excise duty for petrol has been raised by Rs 18 per litre, and on diesel by Rs 12 per litre, reported CNBC-TV18.

Earlier, the cap on special additional excise duty for petrol and diesel was Rs 10 and Rs 4, respectively. Removing this limit will give goverment the flexibility to raise the same in coming days. Earlier this month, Centre had increased excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre each. This excise duty hike had reportedly helped the government collect over Rs 2,000 crore.

These excise duty hikes come on the back of decline in crude oil prices amid a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. While earlier fall in crude prices this year had been passed on to the customer, the government is looking to cash in on the recent one to shore up funds in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The funds collected from the excise duty hike will be utilised for meeting emergency expenses during the current contagion.

"The increased excise revenue from oil should not be used for bridging the fiscal gap and pleasing the markets; rather sound economics demands it must be used as a fiscal package for income support to the people working in the unorganised sector who are already facing the brunt of loss of jobs," a recent SBI Ecowrap report said.

