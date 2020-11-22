Petrol, diesel price hiked for 3rd day today; check latest rates here

Petrol price on Sunday was hiked up to eight paise per litre across all metros, and diesel by 19 paise per litre. This is the third increase in rates in a row since oil companies on Friday started revising prices.

Petrol in Delhi was hiked to Rs 81.46 per litre from Rs 81.38, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies. In three hikes, the petrol price has gone up by 40 paise per litre in the national capital. In Mumbai, petrol prices were raised to Rs 88.16 per litre from Rs 88.09 on Sunday.

Currently, petrol rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 88.16 per litre, followed by Hyderabad (Rs 84.73/litre), Chennai (Rs 84.53/litre), Bengaluru (Rs 84.18/litre), Kolkata (Rs 83.03/litre), Noida (Rs 81.95/litre) and Gurugram (79.71/litre).

Meanwhile, diesel rates went up to Rs 71.07 per litre in the national capital on Sunday from Rs 70.88. In the last three days, diesel rates have climbed to 61 paise per litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, diesel stood at Rs 77.54 per litre on Sunday.

Petrol prices had been static since September 22, and diesel rates hadn't changed since October 2.

Check latest and revised petrol prices today

Price of petrol in Delhi today, November 22- Rs 81.46/litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, November 22-Rs 88.16/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, November 22-Rs 84.53/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, November 22-Rs 83.03/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, November 22-Rs 84.73/litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, November 22-Rs 84.18/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, November 22- Rs 79.71/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, November 22-Rs 81.95/litre

Check latest and revised diesel prices today

Price of diesel in Delhi today, November 22- Rs 71.07/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, November 22- Rs 77.54/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, November 22-Rs 76.55/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, November 22- Rs 74.64/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, November 22- Rs 77.56/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, November 22-Rs 75.34/litre

Price of diesel in Gurgaon today, November 22- Rs 77.70/litre

Price of diesel in Noida today, November 22- Rs 71.57/litre

