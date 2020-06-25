Petrol, diesel prices increased again; up to Rs 10.63 per litre hike in 19 days

Delhi saw 16 and 14 paise hike petrol and diesel prices, respectively, in Delhi on Thursday. Diesel still remains costlier than petrol for the second consecutive day, with a litre of petrol costing Rs 79.92 and diesel Rs 80.02 in the national capital. Yesterday, diesel price was increased to Rs 79.88 per litre in Delhi, while the petrol price was left unchanged at Rs 79.76 per litre.

The 19th daily increase in rates since oil companies restarted revising prices on June 7 after ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision, has taken fuel prices to fresh highs. In the 19-day period, the price of petrol has been increased by a cumulative Rs 8.7 per litre in the national capital, and diesel by Rs 10.63 per litre.

The reason behind diesel being costlier than petrol in Delhi is raising of local sales tax or VAT on fuel by the Delhi government in May. Last month, the Delhi increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel to 30 per cent from 16.75 per cent earlier and 30 per cent from 27 per cent on petrol, leading to a price gap between the two fuel prices to Rs 7.3 per litre. It must be noted that diesel also attracts an additional air ambience levy of Rs 250/kilolitre.

Other states also hiked levies on both petrol and diesel, but they maintained lower tax rates on diesel than petrol, which kept the price of diesel below petrol.

Price of petrol in Delhi today, June 25- Rs 79.12/litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, June 25-Rs 86.70/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, June 25-Rs 83.25/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, June 25-Rs 81.61/litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, June 25-Rs 82.52/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, June 25-Rs 83.08/litre

Check latest and revised petrol prices today in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and other cities

Price of diesel in Delhi today, June 25- Rs 80.02/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, June 25- Rs 78.34/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, June 25-Rs 77.36/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, June 25- Rs 75.18/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, June 25-Rs 76.09/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, June 25- Rs 78.31/litre

