Petrol, diesel prices rise for 4th straight day; check latest fuel rates

Fuel prices increased for the fourth straight day on Monday. In Delhi, petrol was hiked by 0.07 paise per litre and diesel by 18 paise per litre. Petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 81.53 per litre and diesel at Rs 71.25 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol prices stood at Rs 88.23 per litre, while diesel was at Rs 77.73 per litre.

In other metropolitan cities, petrol was available at--Chennai (Rs 84.59/litre), Kolkata (Rs 83.10/litre), Hyderabad (Rs 84.80/litre) and Bengaluru (Rs 84.25/litre)

State-owned fuel retailers started raising fuel prices from Friday. In four days, petrol price have gone up by 40.07 paise and diesel has risen 79 paise per litre in the national capital.

Petrol prices had been static since September 22, and diesel rates hadn't changed since October 2. Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

Check latest and revised petrol prices across 8 major cities

Price of petrol in Delhi today, November 23- Rs 81.53/litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, November 23-Rs 88.23/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, November 23-Rs 84.59/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, November 23-Rs 83.10/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, November 23-Rs 84.80/litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, November 23-Rs 84.25/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, November 23- Rs 79.78/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, November 23-Rs 82/litre

Check latest and revised diesel prices today

Price of diesel in Delhi today, November 23- Rs Rs 71.25/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, November 23- Rs 77.73/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, November 23-Rs 76.72/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, November 23- Rs 74.82/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, November 23- Rs 77.75/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, November 23--Rs 75.53/litre

Price of diesel in Gurgaon today, November 23- Rs 71.85/litre

Price of diesel in Noida today, November 23- Rs 71.73/litre

Meanwhile, oil prices extended their gains on Monday as traders were optimistic about a recovery in crude demand thanks to successful coronavirus vaccine trials.

Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $45.13 a barrel by 0039 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 4 cents, or 0.1per cent, to $42.46 a barrel. Both benchmarks had increased by 5 per cent last week.

