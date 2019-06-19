QS World University Ranking 2020: IIT-Bombay secures top position among Indian institutions

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay), has emerged as India's best institution in the 2020 QS World University Ranking. IIT-Bombay has been securing the top position among Indian institutes for the past three years by making it to the prestigious world ranking, thereby rising 27 places since the 2018 QS World University Ranking.

Followed by IIT-Bombay is IIT-Delhi, which has bagged 182th position. However, IIT-Delhi has fallen 10 places from 172 in 2019 to 182 in the 2020 QS ranking. Further, as many as 23 institutes of India are featured in the sixteenth edition of the QS World University Ranking. Among the 23 institutes, only IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi and Indian Institute of Science (184) are ranked in the global top 200. IIT-Bombay's rise in the ranking is attributed to improvements in its research performance. It now ranks 184th in the world in the citations per faculty indicator, reveals the ranking.

On the other hand, IISc-Bangalore has achieved the world's second-best score for research impact, securing full 100 marks for citations per faculty metric. It is also the first Indian institution ever to see its research cited over 100,000 times in a five-year period. Other Indian universities included in the top 500 list are IIT-Madras (271), IIT-Kharagpur (281), IIT- Kanpur (291), IIT-Roorkee (383), University of Delhi (474)and IIT-Guwahati (491).

IIT-Kharagpur has risen from 308th spot in 2018 to 281th spot. The top spots in the QS World University Ranking were grabbed by the US universities only. World-class MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) has made a history by topping the QS World University Rankings for the eighth consecutive year. According to QS, no other university has managed such a long run at the top.

Stanford University, Harvard University and California Institute of Technology (Caltech) -- all retain their positions at second, third and fourth in the world, respectively. Other top global universities that were able to secure place in the top-20 club are Oxford University (5th position), Cambridge University (6th) Yale University (15th), Columbia University (16th), Princeton University (13th) , University of Edinburgh (18th)and the University of Michigan (20th). They all climbed at least one place in the world's top 20.

