Infosys to hire 1,000 Americans for its Arizona centre by 2023

Infosys, the country's second largest software exporter, on Friday said inaugurated its technology and innovation hub in Arizona, for which it plans to hire American workers in the state by 2023.

"Infosys plans to hire 1,000 American workers in the state by 2023," the IT major said in a statement. It also announced that it has surpassed its Spring 2017 commitment to recruit 10,000 American workers as part of its ongoing efforts to accelerate the pace of innovation for American enterprises.

Infosys has reportedly recruited nearly 9,100 employees in the United States (US) between April 2017 and March 2019, almost achieving its target of hiring 10,000 American workers. In May 2017, the Bengaluru-headquartered company had announced setting up of four such hubs and hiring about 10,000 locals in the US over the next two years.

Infosys' investment in Arizona will amplify top local talent alongside the best global talent to shrink the IT skills gap in the state, the Indian software major said.

The Arizona Technology and Innovation Center, temporarily located at 1465 N. Scottsdale Road in SkySong at The Arizona State University (ASU) Scottsdale Innovation Center, has a special focus on autonomous technologies, Internet of Things (IOT), full-stack engineering, data science and cyber security.

"Hiring is currently in progress and the center will move to its permanent location, a 60,000-square-foot facility, in the ASU Novus Innovation Corridor by 2020, and would accommodate up to 500 employees," it added.

Commenting on the development, Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said: "The inauguration of our Arizona Digital Technology and Innovation Center is an important milestone in our efforts to help American enterprises accelerate their digital transformations."

He added that the company's focus on digital change driven by data, cloud and experience is the foundation of our digital centers across the US.

"Today is a great day for Arizona. We are excited that Infosys, a global leader in information technology, has put down its roots in our state, a decision which reinforces Arizona's reputation as a tech industry leader," said Governor Ducey.

As part of Infosys' commitment to workforce development and solving for the "Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths" (STEM) skills gap in the United States, the company also announced a partnership with InStride that will allow its employees to complete degree programs and continuing education courses through ASU.

