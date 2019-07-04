More than 2 lakh women apply for 100 posts of Jawan

As over 2 lakh women applied for just 100 vacancies for the post of Jawans in the Corps of Military Police (CMP), another glass ceiling in the 15-lakh strong armed forces is set to be shattered soon. The Indian Army is also planning to raise a "Mahila Provost Unit" simultaneously in the Territorial Army for the first time with a total of two officers, three junior commissioned officers, and nearly 40 soldiers. "The final approval for this is on the anvil," The Times of India quoted a senior officer as saying.

It may be noted that the Indian Army has only inducted women as officers and kept them "firmly away" from serving on board warships and submarines. Women were also not allowed to join "fighting arms" in the Army like infantry, armoured corps, and artillery.

"Recruitment of women as soldiers (general duty) in the CMP is a path-breaking step. With over two lakh women registering online since April 25, the recruitment rally is now slated to be held at Belgaum before this month-end", added the officer.

The Army plans to induct as many as 1,700 women in the PBOR (personnel below officer rank) category in the CMP over the next 17 years in a phased-manner.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: Budget 2019: Modest rise in defence spending likely, but not enough for modernisation

Also read: 78,291 jobs available in the Indian armed forces; 9,427 officer ranks vacant