Telecom industry, Telecom sector news, telecom news, telecom and mobile industry services in India

Reliance Jio Prime extended for a year for existing subscribers

BusinessToday.In | New Delhi
Reliance Jio Prime benefits extended for existing users

Extended Jio Prime benefits will mean additional data benefits, complimentary access to Jio's content library, and exclusive discounts and offers, without having to pay the membership fee for another year.

 
 

UIDAI restores Airtel's authorisation for Aadhaar-based eKYC, with riders

More

ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces

More

Telecom sector to add over 10 million jobs in next five years, claims TSSC

More

Airtel gets 60% of Aircel's customers in Northeast; plans 6,000 new mobile sites in the region

Experts have reportedly pointed out that since Reliance Jio is focused on 4G, Airtel stood the best chance to grab the migrating customers.
More

Reliance Jio added most of the new subscribers in January, says TRAI report

More

Vodafone-Idea combine names Kumar Mangalam Birla as non-executive Chairman, Balesh Sharma as CEO

More

Legal wrangle over 2G scam is unlikely to end anytime soon

Unless there's a big miracle waiting to happen, the 2G case will unlikely come to an end at least in the lifetimes of those who are part of this alleged scam.
More
 
 

Reliance Jio 4G download speed faster than Airtel, Vodafone in February: TRAI data

More

Airtel launches Rs 65 prepaid plan with 1GB data for 28 days to beat Jio tariffs

The plan, however, is available for select Airtel subscribers only. Subscribers can check whether they are eligible for the plan through the My Airtel app.
More

Rural-connectivity fund should not be wasted on obsolete technologies: Reliance Jio

More

Vodafone, Idea merger in process; likely to be completed by May

More

Idea offers 5GB data per day for 28 days at Rs 998 to take on Jio, Airtel

Idea is also rolling out Idea Magic offer with these packs to give prepaid users upto Rs 3,300 cashback on recharges through the app and the Idea website.
More

Supreme Court refuses to lift status quo on RCom's assets sale to Reliance Jio

More

Airtel launches Rs 499 postpaid plan to counter Reliance Jio's 509 plan

More
Advertisement