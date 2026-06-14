FIFA World Cup 2026: Indian fans mark these dates and timings to watch your favourites

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is underway, and football fans in India can now plan their viewing schedules with the tournament's complete fixture list. FIFA has released the official match calendar for the expanded 48-team competition, featuring every group-stage fixture, knockout match, venue and kick-off time through to the final on July 19.
Hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico, the 2026 edition is the largest World Cup in history, with 104 matches spread across 16 host cities. Since the official schedule is published in Eastern Time (ET), Indian viewers may find it useful to refer to an IST-based fixture list to keep track of matches taking place late at night and in the early hours of the morning.
Where can Indian fans stream the matches online?
All FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be available for live streaming on Zee5. Viewers can watch the tournament on mobile phones, laptops and smart TVs through the platform.
FIFA World Cup 2026: Upcoming Matches and IST Timings
June 14 (Sunday)
June 15 (Monday)
When did the FIFA World Cup 2026 begin?
The tournament began on June 11, 2026, with hosts Mexico defeating South Africa 2-0 in the opening match of Group A. The competition will conclude with the final on July 19, 2026.
Don't Miss: Want to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 for free? Here's where Indian fans can tune in
FIFA World Cup 2026 groups
The 48 teams have been divided into 12 groups:
Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Czechia
Group B: Canada, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Qatar, Switzerland
Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland
Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia, Türkiye
Group E: Germany, Curaçao, Côte d'Ivoire, Ecuador
Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia
Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand
Group H: Spain, Cabo Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay
Group I: France, Senegal, Iraq, Norway
Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan
Group K: Portugal, DR Congo, Uzbekistan, Colombia
Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama
How does the new World Cup format work?
The 2026 tournament features a new 48-team format. The top two teams from each of the 12 groups, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will progress to the Round of 32.
The knockout phase then continues through the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, bronze-final match and final.
FIFA World Cup 2026 key dates
FIFA World Cup 2026 timings in India
The official FIFA fixture list is published in Eastern Time (ET), which is 9 hours and 30 minutes behind Indian Standard Time (IST).
This means:
As a result, many World Cup matches will be played during late-night and early-morning hours for viewers in India.
With fixtures running until July 19, the official schedule PDF remains the easiest way for fans to track every match, follow their favourite teams and stay updated on kick-off timings throughout the tournament.