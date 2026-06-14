FIFA will make $13 billion by 2026. Where does all that money go?

FIFA is on course to generate a record $13 billion in revenue during the 2023-26 cycle, powered by the expanded 2026 World Cup and the success of the revamped Club World Cup. But as football's governing body prepares for its richest-ever four-year period, questions are growing over how that money is distributed—and who ultimately bears the costs.

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As a not-for-profit organization, FIFA says it plans to reinvest at least $11.67 billion, a 20% increase from the previous cycle. So where exactly does all that money go?

Running tournaments

The largest expense by far is staging competitions.

FIFA has budgeted $7.6 billion for tournaments and events during the current cycle. The 2026 World Cup alone accounts for $3.8 billion, covering operational costs and prize money.

The expansion of the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams has also resulted in higher payouts. FIFA has increased the overall prize fund to $871 million, up from the $727 million initially planned.

Every participating country will receive at least $12.5 million, while the eventual champions will take home a much larger amount.

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Football development

Development spending represents another major use of FIFA's revenues.

Around $3.9 billion has been allocated to development and education programmes, including $2.7 billion earmarked for FIFA's 211 member associations and six continental confederations.

Under FIFA's funding structure, each national association receives a guaranteed $5 million every four years to support operations and can apply for an additional $3 million for specific projects.

Meanwhile, each continental confederation receives $60 million during the cycle to promote football development across its region.

Supporters say the system helps grow the game globally. Critics, however, argue that it also strengthens the influence of FIFA President Gianni Infantino under the body's one-country-one-vote structure.

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Cost breakup

While FIFA keeps the bulk of the revenues from broadcasting rights, sponsorships, ticket sales and even ancillary income streams such as parking fees, host cities are responsible for many infrastructure and security expenses.

That imbalance has already created tensions ahead of the 2026 tournament.

New Jersey officials have estimated that the World Cup could leave the state with a $48 million transportation bill, while several host cities have scaled back or cancelled planned FIFA Fan Festivals because of rising costs.

As one of the three host federations, US Soccer is expected to receive around $100 million through a revenue-sharing arrangement with Canada Soccer and the Mexican Football Federation.

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Former US Soccer president Alan Rothenberg has noted that host nations enjoyed a significantly larger share of revenues during the 1994 World Cup, when US Soccer retained ticketing and domestic commercial rights.

FIFA's leadership

FIFA's strong financial performance has also boosted executive compensation.

According to FIFA's 2025 financial report, President Gianni Infantino's annual bonus rose from $2 million to $3 million after the successful launch of the Club World Cup.

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His total compensation package reached $6 million last year and could increase further as the governing body heads into what is expected to be the most lucrative World Cup in history.

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With record revenues on the horizon, the 2026 World Cup promises to transform FIFA's finances. But as billions flow into football, the debate over who benefits—and who pays—shows no sign of fading.