FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I: Full player lists for France, Senegal, Iraq & Norway

FIFA has released the final squad lists for the 2026 World Cup, confirming the players selected by France, Senegal, Iraq, and Norway for their Group I campaign in the expanded 48-team tournament.

The group features a mix of established football powers and ambitious challengers. France arrive with one of the tournament's strongest squads led by Kylian Mbappé, while Senegal will rely on the experience of Sadio Mané and Kalidou Koulibaly. Iraq returns to the World Cup looking to make an impact, and Norway will pin their hopes on the star duo of Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard.

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Here are the confirmed squads for all four Group I teams:

France

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Rennes), Robin Risser (Lens)

Defenders: Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), William Saliba (Arsenal), Lucas Digne (Aston Villa), Theo Hernandez (Al-Hilal), Lucas Hernandez (PSG), Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool), Jules Koundé (Barcelona), Malo Gusto (Chelsea), Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace)

Midfielders: N'Golo Kanté (Fenerbahçe), Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan), Manu Koné (Roma), Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaïre-Emery (PSG)

Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco), Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid), Ousmane Dembélé (PSG), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Désiré Doué (PSG), Bradley Barcola (PSG), Rayan Cherki (Manchester City), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan), Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace)

Senegal

Goalkeepers: Édouard Mendy (Al-Ahli), Mory Diaw (Le Havre AC), Yehvann Diouf (OGC Nice)

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Defenders: Krépin Diatta (AS Monaco), Antoine Mendy (OGC Nice), Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal), El Hadji Malick Diouf (West Ham United), Mamadou Sarr (Chelsea), Moussa Niakhaté (Lyon), Abdoulaye Seck (Maccabi Haifa), Ismaïl Jakobs (Galatasaray SK)

Midfielders: Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton), Pape Gueye (Villarreal CF), Lamine Camara (AS Monaco), Habib Diarra (Sunderland), Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur), Bara Sapoko Ndiaye (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Sadio Mané (Al-Nassr), Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace), Iliman Ndiaye (Everton), Assane Diao (Como), Ibrahim Mbaye (PSG), Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea), Bamba Dieng (Lorient), Chérif Ndiaye (Samsunspor)

Iraq

Goalkeepers: Fahad Talib (Al Talaba), Jalal Hassan (Al-Zawraa), Ahmed Basil (Al-Shorta)

Defenders: Hussein Ali (Pogoń Szczecin), Manaf Younis (Al-Shorta), Zaid Tahseen (Pakhtakor), Rebin Sulaka (Port), Akam Hashem (Al-Zawraa), Merchas Doski (Viktoria Plzeň), Ahmed Yahya (Al-Shorta), Zaid Ismail (Al-Talaba), Frans Putros (Persib Bandung), Mustafa Saadoon (Al-Shorta)

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Midfielders: Amir Al-Ammari (Cracovia), Kevin Yakob (AGF), Zidane Iqbal (Utrecht), Aimar Sher (Sarpsborg), Ibrahim Bayesh (Al-Dhafra), Ahmed Qasem (Nashville SC), Youssef Amyn (AEK Larnaca), Marko Farji (Venezia)

Forwards: Ali Jassim (Como), Ali Al-Hamadi (Ipswich Town), Ali Youssef (Apollon Limassol), Aymen Hussein (Al-Karma), Mohanad Ali (Dibba)

Norway

Goalkeepers: Ørjan Nyland (Sevilla), Egil Selvik (Watford), Sander Tangvik (HSV)

Defenders: Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund), Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford), Leo Skiri Østigård (Genoa), David Møller Wolfe (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Marcus Holmgren Pedersen (Torino), Torbjørn Heggem (Bologna), Fredrik Bjørkan (Bodø/Glimt), Henrik Falchener (Viking), Sondre Langås (Derby County)

Midfielders: Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal), Sander Berge (Fulham), Patrick Berg (Bodø/Glimt), Kristian Thorstvedt (Sassuolo), Morten Thorsby (Cremonese), Thelo Aasgaard (Rangers), Andreas Schjelderup (Benfica), Jens Petter Hauge (Bodø/Glimt), Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica)

Forwards: Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Alexander Sørloth (Atlético de Madrid), Jørgen Strand Larsen (Crystal Palace), Oscar Bobb (Fulham), Antonio Nusa (RB Leipzig)

Group I is expected to draw significant attention thanks to the presence of France, one of the tournament favourites, and Norway's star-studded attack led by Haaland. Senegal will look to build on their recent success on the international stage, while Iraq will hope to spring a few surprises in one of the World Cup's most competitive groups.