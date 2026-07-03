FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi, Salah, Yamal — Why are so many football superstars left-footed?

Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah, Lamine Yamal and Bukayo Saka have dazzled football fans with their exceptional skill, creativity and ability to change games in an instant. While each has a unique playing style, they share one characteristic that sports scientists say gives them a distinct tactical edge—they are naturally left-footed.

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According to a report in The Conversation, citing research by Kylie A. Steel, Senior Lecturer in Motor Learning and Skill Acquisition at Western Sydney University, left-footed players are significantly overrepresented in elite football despite being a minority in the general population. While only around 14% to 17% of people worldwide are left-footed, between 23% and 32% of players in international football teams use their left foot as their dominant one. Among defenders in Dutch youth teams, the proportion rises to 41%.

The numbers suggest that being left-footed can provide a tactical advantage in football, although it is far from a guarantee of success.

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Although only around 14% to 17% of the world's population is left-footed, research shows that left-footers are significantly overrepresented in elite football. According to research cited by Western Sydney University, between 23% and 32% of players in international football teams are left-footed, while the proportion rises to 41% among defenders in Dutch youth teams.

The numbers suggest that being left-footed can provide an advantage in football, although it is far from a guarantee of success.

Why are left-footers so valuable?

Football coaches and talent scouts do not simply look for speed, stamina and technical ability. They also value the balance that left-footed players bring to a team.

Players generally perform best when positioned on the same side as their dominant foot. A left-footed player on the left flank can receive, control and pass the ball more naturally without adjusting body position. This enables quicker one-touch passing, crossing and shooting while reducing the time opponents have to close down space.

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Similarly, right-footed players are often preferred on the right side for the same reasons.

Because naturally left-footed players are relatively rare, they are in high demand, particularly in positions where teams need balance across the pitch.

Why Coaches Value Left-Footed Footballers

Advantage How it helps Natural positioning Easier passing, crossing and shooting from the left flank One-touch play Less body adjustment before receiving or releasing the ball Inverted winger role Allows players like Messi and Salah to cut inside onto their stronger foot Unpredictable movement Makes it harder for defenders to anticipate the next move Team balance Provides tactical balance across both sides of the pitch

The Messi effect

Some of football's greatest left-footed players, including Messi, have built their careers by using this natural advantage in different ways.

Rather than always playing on the left wing, Messi frequently operates as an inverted winger on the right side. This allows him to dribble diagonally towards the centre of the pitch before shooting or creating scoring opportunities with his stronger left foot.

The same tactical approach has also been used by players such as Mohamed Salah and Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

According to sports researchers, this movement opens the player's body towards goal, improves passing angles and creates additional attacking options that are difficult for defenders to anticipate.

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Why defenders struggle

Another reason left-footed players can be difficult to stop is linked to human perception.

Footballers constantly rely on movement patterns—such as shoulder position, body shape and running angles—to predict what an opponent will do next. Since most players are right-footed, defenders become accustomed to reading those movements.

Left-footed players often move differently, disrupting those expectations and forcing opponents to process information more quickly before making defensive decisions. Even a split-second delay can create enough space for an elite attacker to beat a defender or produce a decisive pass.

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Can players train their weaker foot?

While people cannot usually change their naturally preferred foot, they can train the other foot to become more effective.

Sports scientists refer to this as functional ambidexterity—developing the non-dominant foot so it can perform almost as effectively as the preferred one. Many professional footballers spend years improving their weaker foot to become less predictable and more versatile.

Even so, natural foot preference remains an important advantage at the highest level of the game.

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As the FIFA World Cup 2026 continues, fans watching Messi, Salah, Yamal and other left-footed stars may notice that their success is not simply about talent. Their dominant left foot also provides unique tactical benefits, helping create angles, movements and moments that can change matches. Combined with years of training, decision-making and technical excellence, it is one of the subtle qualities that continues to shape football at the highest level.

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